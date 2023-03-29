Edic Alaverdian

Born on February 26, 1945, Kermanshah, Iran

Edic Alaverdian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2023.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m., at Wee Kirk o’ the Heather Church in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Avenue Glendale, CA 91205.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Emma Alaverdian

Son, Garen and Victoria Alaverdian and children, Nareg, Lara, and Elleen

Son, Vahe Alaverdian

Sister, Anahid Perker and children, Artin, Haik, and Emin and families

Brother, Raffi and Hersik Allahverdian and children, Loris and Larissa and families

Sister-in-law Anik Allahverdian, children Alina and Allen and families

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at the Legacy Banquet Hall, located at 6410 San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 91201.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU, Armenia Fund, or to the Gurgen Melikyan Multi Children Family Fund.