Edward Misserlian

EDWARD MISSERLIAN

Born on June 11, 1938, Aleppo, Syria

Edward Misserlian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic church, located at 51 Commonwealth Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118. Interment will follow at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Vergine Misserlian

Son, Mihran and Jeannine Misserlian and children, London and Vivienne

Son, Nareg and Sarine Misserlian

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin San Francisco Nigol Aghpalian Chapter or St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church.