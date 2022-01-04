Eliza Donoyan

ELIZA DONOYAN

Born on January 24, 1934, Aleppo, Syria

Eliza Donoyan, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after a short illness.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, January 12 at 3:30 p.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Son, Harout and Betty Donoyan

Son, Vatche and Suzy Donoyan

Son, Sebouh and Lara Donoyan and children, Christina and Sevag

Granddaughter, Sarine and George Galousian and children, Tenny and Tro

Granddaughter, Sandra Donoyan and fiance, Aren Bedoyan

Grandson, Chris Donoyan and fiancee, Patil Hovsepian

And the entire Donoyan, Megerian, Hovsepian, Krikorian, Baghdassarian, Aposhian, Bedoyan, Galousdian, Seradarian, Janbazian, Avakian, Najarean (Armenia), Behinian, Kazandjian, Keshishian, Karaoghlanian, Gunelian (Lebanon), and Vartanian (Lebanon) families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Arshavir Shiragian, located at 17422 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills, CA 91344.