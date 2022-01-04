ELIZA DONOYAN
Born on January 24, 1934, Aleppo, Syria
Eliza Donoyan, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after a short illness.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, January 12 at 3:30 p.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Son, Harout and Betty Donoyan
Son, Vatche and Suzy Donoyan
Son, Sebouh and Lara Donoyan and children, Christina and Sevag
Granddaughter, Sarine and George Galousian and children, Tenny and Tro
Granddaughter, Sandra Donoyan and fiance, Aren Bedoyan
Grandson, Chris Donoyan and fiancee, Patil Hovsepian
And the entire Donoyan, Megerian, Hovsepian, Krikorian, Baghdassarian, Aposhian, Bedoyan, Galousdian, Seradarian, Janbazian, Avakian, Najarean (Armenia), Behinian, Kazandjian, Keshishian, Karaoghlanian, Gunelian (Lebanon), and Vartanian (Lebanon) families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Arshavir Shiragian, located at 17422 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills, CA 91344.
