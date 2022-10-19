Elizabeth Kasparian

Born in August 1930, Rethimno, Greece

Elizabeth Kasparian, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Court of Liberty in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Arsho and Adour Aghjayan

Grandchildren: Nareg Aghjayan, Vivian Kasparian, and Sarkis Kasparian

And the entire Kasparian, Aghjayan, Akian, Arabian, and Baronian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will be served at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ANCA Endowment Fund to support and expand the ANCA Kasparian Summer Academy Youth Empowerment Program, 1711 N. St. N.W. Washington, DC 20036.