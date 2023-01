Emma Melkonian

EMMA MELKONIAN

Born on October 20, 1938

Emma Melkonian, beloved relative, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 30 at 10 a.m., at Noble Chapel in Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1363 El Camino Real, Colma, CA.

She is survived by:

All Melkonian and Ucciferro families, relatives, and friends.