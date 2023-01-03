Garabed Koushian

Born on January 1, 1923, Beylan – Alexandretta, Syria

Garabed Koushian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, January 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Siran Koushian

Son, Levon and Armig Koushian and children, Talar and Sipan

Brother, Zadig and Alice Koushian and children

Sister-in-law, Zarouhi Kilejian

And all Koushian, Zeitountsian, Kilejian, Abouhanian, Taslakian, Karasarkissian, Yacoubian, Bardakjian, Hajian, and Demirjian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Newspaper (checks payable to: Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029).