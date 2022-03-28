Garabed Kurkjian

GARABED TOROS KURKJIAN

Garabed Kurkjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, February 20th, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 4, noon, at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Arousiag Khodr Kurkjian

Daughter, Sirvart and Sako Topalian and daughter, Cynthia

Son, Toros and Maria Kurkjian and daughter, Carina

Son, Raffi and Annie Kurkjian and children, Sevag and Lara

Brother, Dr. Hrair Kurkjian and family

Sister, Ani Kerjikian and family

Homenetmen family

And the entire Kurkjian, Kerjikian, Mouradian, Topalian, Armoudikian, Demirjian, Sarkis, Aghazarian, Avedisian, and Kabenjian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204.