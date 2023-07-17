Garbis Tavitian

Born on January 13, 1929

Garbis Tavitian passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church (Red Chapel) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Memorial reception will follow at Phoenicia Restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Arax Chapter, 2222 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717 (Scholarship Fund In Memory of Garbis Tavitian).