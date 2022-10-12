GARO AROUCHIAN
Born on October 5, 1971, Quebec City, Canada
Garo Arouchian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Tuesday, October 18 at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Maral Arouchian and daughters Taline, Tara ad Ani
Mother, Sona Arouchian
Sister, Tamar and Mike Abiad
Uncle, Garo and Marie Antikajian and children
Jack and Maria Antikajian
Lara and Mike Tchmakmajian and children
Aram and Tamar Antikajian and children
Nora and Aren Bedros and children
In-laws, Varoujan and Jeannette Derderian and children
Hrair Derderian and children
Vatche and Lisa Derderian and children
And the entire Arouchian, Derderian, Abiad, Antikajian, Tchakmakjian, Bedros, Zabounian, Koundakjian, Yaralian, Dadaian, Haroutounian, Markarian, Vakian, Hagopian, Boyamian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society, Garo Arouchian Memorial Scholarship Fund (ARS Central Executive, 80 Bigelow Ave., Ste 300, Watertown, MA 02472 or online.