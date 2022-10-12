Garo Arouchian

GARO AROUCHIAN

Born on October 5, 1971, Quebec City, Canada

Garo Arouchian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Tuesday, October 18 at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Maral Arouchian and daughters Taline, Tara ad Ani

Mother, Sona Arouchian

Sister, Tamar and Mike Abiad

Uncle, Garo and Marie Antikajian and children

Jack and Maria Antikajian

Lara and Mike Tchmakmajian and children

Aram and Tamar Antikajian and children

Nora and Aren Bedros and children

In-laws, Varoujan and Jeannette Derderian and children

Hrair Derderian and children

Vatche and Lisa Derderian and children

And the entire Arouchian, Derderian, Abiad, Antikajian, Tchakmakjian, Bedros, Zabounian, Koundakjian, Yaralian, Dadaian, Haroutounian, Markarian, Vakian, Hagopian, Boyamian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society, Garo Arouchian Memorial Scholarship Fund (ARS Central Executive, 80 Bigelow Ave., Ste 300, Watertown, MA 02472 or online.