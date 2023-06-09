GEORGE SORFAZIAN
Born on April 28, 1935
George Sorfazian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 10 a.m. at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic church, located at 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Linda Sorfazian
Children,
Fr. Shnork and Yeretsgin Lydia Demirjian
Nerses and Kohar Sorfazian
Sarkis and Sonia Sorfazian
Hovsep and Dr. Sareen Sorfazian
Grandchildren,
George and Christine Sorfazian and children
Teveen, Mary Anoush, Zaven, and Lori Demirjian
Kevin and Aida Yahnian and children
Koko and Nataleen Markarian
Aleena and Sarkis Sorfazian
Christina Sorfazian
Dikran and Ani Sorfazian
And all Demirjian, Sorfazian, Kerboghossian, Shkherdemian, Minassian, Moukarzel, Sakr, Srabian, Yahnian, Markarian, Toroyan, Garanian, Boyajian, Artinian, Kazanjian, and Ohanessian families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Olivia banquet hall, located at 245 E. Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Armenian Apostolic church.