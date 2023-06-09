George Sorfazian

GEORGE SORFAZIAN

Born on April 28, 1935

George Sorfazian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 10 a.m. at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic church, located at 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Linda Sorfazian

Children,

Fr. Shnork and Yeretsgin Lydia Demirjian

Nerses and Kohar Sorfazian

Sarkis and Sonia Sorfazian

Hovsep and Dr. Sareen Sorfazian

Grandchildren,

George and Christine Sorfazian and children

Teveen, Mary Anoush, Zaven, and Lori Demirjian

Kevin and Aida Yahnian and children

Koko and Nataleen Markarian

Aleena and Sarkis Sorfazian

Christina Sorfazian

Dikran and Ani Sorfazian

And all Demirjian, Sorfazian, Kerboghossian, Shkherdemian, Minassian, Moukarzel, Sakr, Srabian, Yahnian, Markarian, Toroyan, Garanian, Boyajian, Artinian, Kazanjian, and Ohanessian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Olivia banquet hall, located at 245 E. Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Armenian Apostolic church.