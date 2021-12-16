Gevork Minssian

Gevork Kevin Minissian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 23 at 9:30 a.m., at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Houri Minissian

Children, Vahagn, Lorina, Karineh and Celina Minissian

Sister, Mary Soussa and family

Sister, Azniv Kalayjian and family

Brother, Garo Minissian and family

And the entire Minassian, Postoyan, Derbalian, and Kalaydjian families, relatives, and friends

Memorial lunch will follow at Castaway restaurant in Burbank.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kevin Minissian Memorial Fund at CalTech, which was established by Norchem Corporation and his family in honor of his ongoing passion for innovation. This tribute of gratitude and respect honors his legacy and will support students and their research within the Hoffmann group in the area of water treatment and recycling technologies.