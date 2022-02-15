GIA (DZIADZAN) AIVAZIAN
Born on December 22, 1934, Kavala, Greece
Gia Aivazian, beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and relative, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Funeral services will be announced at a later time.
She’s survived by her:
Brother, Adam & Ani Aivazian
Nephews, Sevag and Krikor Aivazian
Great nephews and nieces, Nathan, Sevana, Atam, Christopher and Haylen
Sister, Arshalouis Stevenson
Nephew and niece, Damian and Anoush Stevenson
Great niece, Poppy Stevenson
Cousin, Takouhi Torosian and family
Susan Apamian and family
Apamyan family (Armenia)
Chuchian family
Sylvia and Dr. Haig Minassian
Levon and Marie Missirli
Asadour Kouyoumjian
And the entire Aivazian and Apamian families, relatives, and friends.
