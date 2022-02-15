Gia Aivazian

GIA (DZIADZAN) AIVAZIAN

Born on December 22, 1934, Kavala, Greece

Gia Aivazian, beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and relative, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Funeral services will be announced at a later time.

She’s survived by her:

Brother, Adam & Ani Aivazian

Nephews, Sevag and Krikor Aivazian

Great nephews and nieces, Nathan, Sevana, Atam, Christopher and Haylen

Sister, Arshalouis Stevenson

Nephew and niece, Damian and Anoush Stevenson

Great niece, Poppy Stevenson

Cousin, Takouhi Torosian and family

Susan Apamian and family

Apamyan family (Armenia)

Chuchian family

Sylvia and Dr. Haig Minassian

Levon and Marie Missirli

Asadour Kouyoumjian

And the entire Aivazian and Apamian families, relatives, and friends.