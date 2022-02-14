GOHARIK HOVSEPIAN
Born on August 27, 1926
Goharik Hovsepian, beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Pasadena, CA.
Adhering to COVID – 19 protocols, the graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 10 a.m. at Valhalla Memorial in North Hollywood located at 10621 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Tzolag Hovsepian
Son, and daughter-in-law, Viken and Lucie Hovsepian
Son, Sarmen Hovsepian and his boys Sassy and Liston
Sister, Anahid Sultanian and Husband Don Fenstermaker
Granddaughter, Annette Hovsepian and Husband Manouel Tavitian
Granddaughter, Nicole Hovsepian and Husband Armen Dembekjian
Great Grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Tavitan
Great Grandchildren, Alex and Nick Dembekjian
Cousin, Parangis, Wanya and Rhonda Harton
Cousins, Dr. Emmanuel and Martha Harton
Cousins, Dr. Mary Harton and Lisa Harton
Cousins, the Jacob family
And a host of loving nieces and nephews, as well as their children.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Ungerouhi Goharik Hovsepian can make donations to the Armenian Relief Society, ARS Pasadena “Sosse” Chapter, located at 2242 E. Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107.
