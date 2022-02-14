Goharik Hovsepian

GOHARIK HOVSEPIAN

Born on August 27, 1926

Goharik Hovsepian, beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Pasadena, CA.

Adhering to COVID – 19 protocols, the graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 10 a.m. at Valhalla Memorial in North Hollywood located at 10621 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Tzolag Hovsepian

Son, and daughter-in-law, Viken and Lucie Hovsepian

Son, Sarmen Hovsepian and his boys Sassy and Liston

Sister, Anahid Sultanian and Husband Don Fenstermaker

Granddaughter, Annette Hovsepian and Husband Manouel Tavitian

Granddaughter, Nicole Hovsepian and Husband Armen Dembekjian

Great Grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Tavitan

Great Grandchildren, Alex and Nick Dembekjian

Cousin, Parangis, Wanya and Rhonda Harton

Cousins, Dr. Emmanuel and Martha Harton

Cousins, Dr. Mary Harton and Lisa Harton

Cousins, the Jacob family

And a host of loving nieces and nephews, as well as their children.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Ungerouhi Goharik Hovsepian can make donations to the Armenian Relief Society, ARS Pasadena “Sosse” Chapter, located at 2242 E. Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107.