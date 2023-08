Hagop Chekerdemian

HAGOP CHEKERDEMIAN

Born in Beirut, Lebanon

Hagop Chekherdemian, beloved brother, uncle and relative, passed away peacefully with the family by his side on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Arleta, Calif.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central St. Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angele.

He is survived by his:

Brother, Minas Chekerdemian

Nephews and Nieces:

Vicken Chekerdemian and family

Raffi Chekerdemian and family

Nani Saab and family

Assadour Chekerdemian and family

Vahe Chekerdemain and family

Zareh Chekerdemian and family

Maria El-Ghoul and family

Hovsep and Sossy Demirdjian and family

Adlin and Arshav Jerjerian

Hagop and Salpi Tavitaghaian

And all relatives and friends

A memorial reception will follow at Zahle restaurant, located at 12916 Victory Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91606.