HAGOP NERSES BEZJIAN
Born on December 12, 1944
Hagop Nerses Bezjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Takouhi Bezjian
Daughter, Maria and Boghos Mananian and daughter
Son, Nerses and Carol Bezjian and children
Daughter, Akabi Atikian and children
Daughter, Silva and Vazken Odabashian and children
Brother-in-law, Garbis and Meline Kolanjian
Brother-in-law, Sarkis and Knarig Kolanjian
Brother-in-law, Vazken and Anahid Kolanjian
Sister-in-law, Ani Khachadourian
And the entire Bezjian, Mananian, Zilifian, Kolanjian, Khachatourian, Atikian, Odabashian, and Kantarjian families, relatives and friends.
