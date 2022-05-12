Hagop Nerses Bezjian

HAGOP NERSES BEZJIAN

Born on December 12, 1944

Hagop Nerses Bezjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Takouhi Bezjian

Daughter, Maria and Boghos Mananian and daughter

Son, Nerses and Carol Bezjian and children

Daughter, Akabi Atikian and children

Daughter, Silva and Vazken Odabashian and children

Brother-in-law, Garbis and Meline Kolanjian

Brother-in-law, Sarkis and Knarig Kolanjian

Brother-in-law, Vazken and Anahid Kolanjian

Sister-in-law, Ani Khachadourian

And the entire Bezjian, Mananian, Zilifian, Kolanjian, Khachatourian, Atikian, Odabashian, and Kantarjian families, relatives and friends.