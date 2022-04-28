Haiguhie O. Artinian-Mikaelian

HAIGOUHIE O. (MAHDESSIAN) ARTINIAN-MIKAELIAN

Born on February 20, 1945

Haiguhie O. Artinian-Mikaelian, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, relative, friend, registered nurse, and jokester, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Fresno, CA.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 7 at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Armenian Church, located at 3767 N. First St, Fresno, CA 93726.

Haigouhie’s favorite role was to be an adopted grandmother to all her friends’ grandchildren. In death, as in life, she is incredibly generous and has donated her body to the UCSF Willed Body Program, ensuring crucial research and medical education occurs that will impact countless lives in the future.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Mikael Mikaelian

Son, Dr. Hovig Artinian

Sister, Margaret Thomassian and family

Brother, Hovsep Mahdessian and family

And the entire cousins, nephews, nieces, adopted grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

A memorial lunch will follow services at George’s Bar and Grill, located at 6680 N. Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710.

Because she loved children dearly, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Lebanon’s Bird’s Nest Orphanage, an organization caring for Armenian children in need.

Checks payable to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 2226 Ventura St, Fresno, CA 93721, In memory of Haigouhie Artinian.