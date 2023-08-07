Hamayak Atayan

HAMAYAK ANTRANIK ATAYAN

Born on April 12, 1934

Hamayak Atayan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Funeral service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, California.

He is survived by:

Wife, Sossy Atayan

Daughter, Elsa Atayan

Daughter, Tania Atayan and Jonathan Nave and sons, Nicolas and Blake

Daughter, Nathalie Atayan and Ken Lawrence and son, Elliott

Daughter, Romina Atayan and son, Ashton Hamayak

Sister, Armenouie Lorentzian

Brother, Khatchik Atayan

Sister, Anahid Tchedikian

And the entire Lorentzian, Fermanian, Tchedikian, Tchalekian, Keverian, Ekizian, Meguerdichian, Bodourian, Abadjian, Kalajian, Peltekian, Sakr, Der-Nigoghossian and Sejournet families and friends.

A memorial reception will follow at Dikranian Hall, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church.