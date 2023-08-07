HAMAYAK ANTRANIK ATAYAN
Born on April 12, 1934
Hamayak Atayan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Funeral service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, California.
He is survived by:
Wife, Sossy Atayan
Daughter, Elsa Atayan
Daughter, Tania Atayan and Jonathan Nave and sons, Nicolas and Blake
Daughter, Nathalie Atayan and Ken Lawrence and son, Elliott
Daughter, Romina Atayan and son, Ashton Hamayak
Sister, Armenouie Lorentzian
Brother, Khatchik Atayan
Sister, Anahid Tchedikian
And the entire Lorentzian, Fermanian, Tchedikian, Tchalekian, Keverian, Ekizian, Meguerdichian, Bodourian, Abadjian, Kalajian, Peltekian, Sakr, Der-Nigoghossian and Sejournet families and friends.
A memorial reception will follow at Dikranian Hall, adjacent to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church.