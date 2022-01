Harout Edinjiklian

HAROUT EDINJIKLIAN

Harout Edinjiklian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative, and friend, passed away on Saturday, December 18 in Porter Ranch, California.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 20, noon, at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Julia Edinjiklian

Son, Vahram and Naira Edinjiklian and sons, Harout, Shant and Nicholas

Daughter, Aline and Movses Amoghlian and children, Ani, John and Michael

Brother, Apraham and Alice Edinjiklian and children, Tanya and Andre

Sister, Levon and Hasmig Aznavour and son, Dominick

Nephew, Sarkis and Hermineh Aznavour and children, Levon and Vaughn

Nephew, Michael and Taline Aznavour and son, Sebastien

And the entire Balanian, Setrakian, Melkonian, Parseghian, Naccachian, Sarkissian, Gerebtsoff, Tokjian, Kizirian, Setian, Edinjiklian, Artinian, Bachian, Papelian, Altounian, Shlougian, Kuyumjian, Aznavour, Kirakossian, Gichounts, Boulboulian, Hovsepian, Gharageuzian, Amoghlian, Karayan, Guevrekian, Kazarian, Missirian, Aznavours, Ossipian, Hagopian, Tatevossian, Kourouyan, Zakarian, Mariamjanian, Varjabedian and Sarfaian families, relatives, friends and MEI Alumni.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Soldiers of Artsakh Fund.