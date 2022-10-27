Haroutioun Yaghjian

HAROUTIOUN YAGHJIAN

Born on April 6, 1931, Beirut, Lebanon

Haroutioun Yaghjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and relative, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, located at 3325 E. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank. Interment will follow at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park, located at 10621 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Shake Yaghjian

Daughter, Arda and Kevork Gulesserian

Daughter, Salpy and George Kaplanian

Daughter, Hasmig and Ara Gregorian

Granddaughter, Tanya and Vram Alian and children, Nova and Naya

Grandchildren, Alina Gulesserian

Anita Gulesserian

Krista Kaplanian

Vartan Gregorian

Vahe Gregorian

Tamar Gregorian

And the entire Yaghjian, Yacoubian, Iskenian, Magarian, Koujkian, Gulesserian, Kaplanian, Gregorian, and Alian families, relatives, and friends.