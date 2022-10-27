HAROUTIOUN YAGHJIAN
Born on April 6, 1931, Beirut, Lebanon
Haroutioun Yaghjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and relative, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, located at 3325 E. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank. Interment will follow at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park, located at 10621 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Shake Yaghjian
Daughter, Arda and Kevork Gulesserian
Daughter, Salpy and George Kaplanian
Daughter, Hasmig and Ara Gregorian
Granddaughter, Tanya and Vram Alian and children, Nova and Naya
Grandchildren, Alina Gulesserian
Anita Gulesserian
Krista Kaplanian
Vartan Gregorian
Vahe Gregorian
Tamar Gregorian
And the entire Yaghjian, Yacoubian, Iskenian, Magarian, Koujkian, Gulesserian, Kaplanian, Gregorian, and Alian families, relatives, and friends.