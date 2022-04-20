Hasmig Danelian

HASMIG DANELIAN

Born on February 14, 1923, Tabriz, Iran

Hasmig Danelian, beloved mother, grandmother and relative, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2021.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Hasmig and her husband Zaven migrated to the states in 1955 to Los Angeles with their two daughters Aida and Hilda paving the way for other Armenian families to follow suit. She worked in the cosmetics industry for decades and proudly retired having raised her daughters and grandchildren.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Hilda Danelian

Daughter, Aida and Varoujan Gharib

Grandson, Greg Gharib

Granddaughter, Christine and Vahe Ebrahimi

Great grandchildren, Ava and Farrah Gharib

Great grandchildren, Alexander and Stephan Ebrahimi

And the entire Eyvazoff, Ghotanian, Nulbekian, Mangassarian, Boudaghian, and Petrosian families, relatives, and friends.