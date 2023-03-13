Helen (Der-Minasian) Ayvazian

HELEN (DER-MINASIAN) AYVAZIAN

Born on August 10, 1941, Arak, Iran

Helen (Der-Minasian) Ayvazian, beloved wife (to her predeceased husband, Stepan Ayvazian), mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023, three days after suffering a fall.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday March 17, 9 a.m., at Old North Church (red church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, David Ayvazian

Daughter, Ani Ayvazian

Daughter and son-in-law, Arpi Ayvazian and Curtis Abramson

Granddaughter, Ella Ayvazian Abramson

Family of her predeceased sister, Mary Abramian

Sister, Hasmik Issakhanian and family

Brother, Vartan Der-Minasian and wife

Sister, Odette Tamrazian and family

Brother, Valod Der-Minasian and family

Brother-in-law, Vartan Ayvazian and family

Brother-in-law, Sako Ayvazian and family

And all Der-Minasian, Ayvazian, Abramson families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Shiraz Restaurant, located at 211 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale.