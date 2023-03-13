HELEN (DER-MINASIAN) AYVAZIAN
Born on August 10, 1941, Arak, Iran
Helen (Der-Minasian) Ayvazian, beloved wife (to her predeceased husband, Stepan Ayvazian), mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023, three days after suffering a fall.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday March 17, 9 a.m., at Old North Church (red church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, David Ayvazian
Daughter, Ani Ayvazian
Daughter and son-in-law, Arpi Ayvazian and Curtis Abramson
Granddaughter, Ella Ayvazian Abramson
Family of her predeceased sister, Mary Abramian
Sister, Hasmik Issakhanian and family
Brother, Vartan Der-Minasian and wife
Sister, Odette Tamrazian and family
Brother, Valod Der-Minasian and family
Brother-in-law, Vartan Ayvazian and family
Brother-in-law, Sako Ayvazian and family
And all Der-Minasian, Ayvazian, Abramson families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Shiraz Restaurant, located at 211 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale.