HENRY SAHAGIAN

Born on November 20, 1926, Los Angeles, California

Henry Sahagian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Monday February 21, 2022.

Private funeral services will be held in the near future.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Nora Sahagian

Daughter, Carie and Peter Akaragian

Son, Alexi and Rene Sahagian

Grandchildren, Alexis and Frankie Sahagian

In-laws, Vahan and Anoush Chamlian and family

George and Sonia Keshishian and family

Armen and Elizabeth Keshishian and family

Nephews, Arnold Sahagian and family

Eric Sahagian

Jesse Sahagian and family

Philip Sahagian

Cousins, entire Poladian family

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Educational Foundation, located at 600 W. Broadway, Suite 130, Glendale, CA 91204, or the Western Prelacy of the United States, located at 6252 Honolulu Ave, Glendale, CA 91214.