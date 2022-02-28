HENRY SAHAGIAN
Born on November 20, 1926, Los Angeles, California
Henry Sahagian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Monday February 21, 2022.
Private funeral services will be held in the near future.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Nora Sahagian
Daughter, Carie and Peter Akaragian
Son, Alexi and Rene Sahagian
Grandchildren, Alexis and Frankie Sahagian
In-laws, Vahan and Anoush Chamlian and family
George and Sonia Keshishian and family
Armen and Elizabeth Keshishian and family
Nephews, Arnold Sahagian and family
Eric Sahagian
Jesse Sahagian and family
Philip Sahagian
Cousins, entire Poladian family
And all relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Educational Foundation, located at 600 W. Broadway, Suite 130, Glendale, CA 91204, or the Western Prelacy of the United States, located at 6252 Honolulu Ave, Glendale, CA 91214.
