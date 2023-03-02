Hourig (Azirian) Kalebdjian

HOURIG (AZIRIAN) KALEBDJIAN

Born on August 25, 1937

Hourig Kalebdjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, after a brief illness.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday March 11 at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Martyrs Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Funeral services will be held privately.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Nora and Viken Hovsepian and daughter, Arev

Daughter, Niva and Benjamin Clark and children, Patil and Kyle

Brother, Missak and Lena Azirian

And all Kalebdjian, Azirian, Hovsepian, and Clark families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ANCA-WR, 104 N. Belmont, Suite 200, Glendale, CA 91206.