Hourig Rita Demirjian

Hourig Rita Demirjian, beloved sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

She is survived by her:

Brother, Manoug and Haygo Demirjian

Sister, Nayiri (Demirdjian) Dishi and Allen Dishi

Sister-in-law, Mado Demirdjian

Nephew, Sevag and Tanya Demirjian and children

Nephew, Kris and Alida Demirjian and children

Nephew, Viken and Laurie Demirdjian and children

Nephew, Serouj and Marina Demirdjian and children

And all Demirjian, Mouradian, Janjikian, Vartabedian, Pomakian, Madenlian, Arslanian, Keuleyan, Derderian, Tcheurekdjian, and Bezdikian families, relatives, and the Ferrahian Armens.

Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School