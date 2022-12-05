HOVSEP KAPRIELIAN
Born on February 10, 1941, Aleppo, Syria
Hovsep Kaprielian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, December 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Sona Kaprielian
Son, Shant and Marie Kaprielian
Son, Shahan and Lisa Kaprielian
Grandchildren, Alek, Connor, Talia and Alexander Kaprielian
Wife of his late brother, Berj Kaprielian, Rita Kaprielian and family
Sister, Elise and Vartkes Gulesserian
Brother-in-law, Kevork Berejiklian
Brother-in-law, Vahe and Maral Berejiklian and family
Sister-in-law, Aida and Hratch Kassabian and family\
Sister-in-law, Silva and Levon Kirakossian and family
And the entire Kaprielian, Berejiklian, Chalian, Kassabian, Gulesserian, Maghakian, Sarkis, Kirakossian, Arjian, Lakhoyan, Simonian, Babouchian, and Akian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Newspaper (checks payable to Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029) or Chamlian Armenian School (4444 Lowell Ave., Glendale, CA 91214).