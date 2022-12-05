Hovsep Kaprielian

HOVSEP KAPRIELIAN

Born on February 10, 1941, Aleppo, Syria

Hovsep Kaprielian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, December 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Sona Kaprielian

Son, Shant and Marie Kaprielian

Son, Shahan and Lisa Kaprielian

Grandchildren, Alek, Connor, Talia and Alexander Kaprielian

Wife of his late brother, Berj Kaprielian, Rita Kaprielian and family

Sister, Elise and Vartkes Gulesserian

Brother-in-law, Kevork Berejiklian

Brother-in-law, Vahe and Maral Berejiklian and family

Sister-in-law, Aida and Hratch Kassabian and family\

Sister-in-law, Silva and Levon Kirakossian and family

And the entire Kaprielian, Berejiklian, Chalian, Kassabian, Gulesserian, Maghakian, Sarkis, Kirakossian, Arjian, Lakhoyan, Simonian, Babouchian, and Akian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Newspaper (checks payable to Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029) or Chamlian Armenian School (4444 Lowell Ave., Glendale, CA 91214).