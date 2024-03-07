HRAJ BERNARD JABURIAN
Born in 1935, Baghdad, Iraq
Hraj Jaburian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22 at 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Son, Viken and Vicky Jaburian and daughter, Sareen
Son, Shant and Lucy Jaburian and children, Michael, James and Madeleine
Sister, Seta and Varoujan Mesrobian
Nephew, Massis and Nina Mesrobian and son, Alex
Nephew, Sarmen Mesrobian”
Niece, Sossy and Marcus Markakis and daughter, Sasha
Brother-in-law, Vartkes and Silva Ohanessian
Brother-in-law’s son, Serop and Helga Ohanessian
And all Jaburian, Mesrobian, Ohanessian, Stepanian (Jordan), and Jamgochian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Youth Association of California.