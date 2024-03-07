Hraj Jaburian

HRAJ BERNARD JABURIAN

Born in 1935, Baghdad, Iraq

Hraj Jaburian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22 at 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Son, Viken and Vicky Jaburian and daughter, Sareen

Son, Shant and Lucy Jaburian and children, Michael, James and Madeleine

Sister, Seta and Varoujan Mesrobian

Nephew, Massis and Nina Mesrobian and son, Alex

Nephew, Sarmen Mesrobian”

Niece, Sossy and Marcus Markakis and daughter, Sasha

Brother-in-law, Vartkes and Silva Ohanessian

Brother-in-law’s son, Serop and Helga Ohanessian

And all Jaburian, Mesrobian, Ohanessian, Stepanian (Jordan), and Jamgochian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Youth Association of California.