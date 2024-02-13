HRATCH ZARIFIAN
Born on May 4, 1956, Tehran, Iran
Hratch Zarifian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024, in Yerevan, Armenia, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 15 at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s church in Malatia region. Interment will follow at Silikian Memorial Park, Yerevan.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 17 at 12 p.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Lida Zarifian
Son, Razmik and Linda Zarifian and children
Son, Raffi and Marine Zarifian
Brother, Alecco and Ruzan Zarifian and family
Brother, Armen and Shake Zarifian and family
Brother and fiancee, Ara Zarifian and Arpie Amirian and family
And all Zarifian, Nahapetian, Voskanian, Arakelian, Sargsian and Bebanian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hratch Zarifian’s name to the City of Smile Charitable Foundation to help children with cancer receive treatment. Donations may be made from both Armenia and the U.S.