HRATCH ZARIFIAN

Born on May 4, 1956, Tehran, Iran

Hratch Zarifian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024, in Yerevan, Armenia, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 15 at 11:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s church in Malatia region. Interment will follow at Silikian Memorial Park, Yerevan.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 17 at 12 p.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Lida Zarifian

Son, Razmik and Linda Zarifian and children

Son, Raffi and Marine Zarifian

Brother, Alecco and Ruzan Zarifian and family

Brother, Armen and Shake Zarifian and family

Brother and fiancee, Ara Zarifian and Arpie Amirian and family

And all Zarifian, Nahapetian, Voskanian, Arakelian, Sargsian and Bebanian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hratch Zarifian’s name to the City of Smile Charitable Foundation to help children with cancer receive treatment. Donations may be made from both Armenia and the U.S.