HRATCH ZAVZAVADJIAN

Born in 1939, Beirut, Lebanon

Hratch Zavzavadjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 1 p.m., at St. Nichan Armenian Apostolic church, Solidere in Beirut, Lebanon. Interment will follow at the Armenian Orthodox mortuary in Ras el Nabeh.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Sonia Zavzavadjian (Lebanon)

Son, Serge and Serpoug Zavzavadjian and son, Hratch (USA)

Son, Berge and Hana Zavzavadjian and sons, Lucas and Sergio (Dubai)

Brother, Hrant Zavzavadjian (Lebanon)

Niece, Leda and Sarkis Keuchguerian and children, Natacha, Peter and Raissa (Lebanon)

Late nephew, Dikran Zavzavadjian’s wife Gaelle and daughter, Mikaella (Lebanon)

Nephew, Ara Zavzavadjian-Adjemian and family (France)

And all Zavzavadjian, Dadourian, Arida, Keuchguerian, Kibranian, Adjemian, Asmar, Azarian, Kouladjian, Yeramian, and Melkessetian families, relatives, and friends.