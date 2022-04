Isgouhi Kassakhian

Born on May 13, 1946, Jerusalem, Palestine

Isgouhi Kassakhian, beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and relative, passed away on Friday, April 8. 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, April 29, 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Brother, Garabed and Loussik Kassakhian

Nephew, Harutiun Kassakhian and Dr. Isabel Benavidez and son, Alejandro-Vartan

Nephew, Ardashes and Courtney Kassakhian and son, Armen-Everett

Nephew, Vazken Kassakhian and Karen Rukert

Sona Atamian and Family (Paris)

Nora Karmi and Family (Jerusalem)

Arda Ekmekji and Family (Beirut)

Hagop, Seta and Rita Arsenian

Hratch and Vartouhi Arsenian and children, Norik and Natalie

Jirair and Salpi Dadourian and children, Arshak and Sareen

And the entire Kassakhian, Beylerian, Tavitian, Antonian, Gulemerian, Dadourian, Krakirian families, relatives, and friends.