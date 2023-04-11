Jack Dadanian

JACK DADANIAN

Born on December 14, 1972, Los Angeles

Jack Dadanian, beloved father, son, brother, and relative, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Cathedral, located at 900 S. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA 90640. Interment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park, located at 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, CA 90601.

He is survived by his:

Parents, Jean and Joanne Dadanian

Children and sisters and their families

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Bagramian hall, adjacent to the Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Church of Crescenta Valley, P.O.Box 12056, La Crescenta, CA 91224.