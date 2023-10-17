Janet Acopian Yegumians

JANET ACOPIAN YEGUMIANS

September 24, 1940 – October 8, 2023

Janet Acopian Yegumians, passed away peacefully at the age of 83, with her daughters by her side, at her home in Waltham, Massachusetts on October 8, 2023.

Her spirit was extraordinary in that although she suffered great personal losses at a very young age, she rose to meet life’s challenges with vigor and enthusiasm. She often was heard telling her daughters, how blessed she felt that she was granted every wish she had ever made. However, anyone who knew Janet, knows that those wishes were not granted, they were earned through her drive, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit. We were fortunate to learn many valuable life-lessons from the example of how Janet lived hers, among them: success is solely dependent on your confidence; a woman’s place is everywhere; be selective with your friends and commitments; gossip is a distraction, best avoided; in the face of adversity, lead with grace; a softboiled egg and a cup of tea daily will sustain you and a dry martini in the evening will reward you.

Janet, the only child of Pepron Nazarian and Garegin Acopian, was born in Tehran, Iran and attended the Armenian Mariamian Elementary & Secondary School and continued her studies at the University of Tehran. She married her beloved “Alfie” (Alfred Yegumians) at the tender age of 22 in 1962, had two daughters, and they walked through the joys and trials of life hand-in-hand.

She worked for Iran’s Ministry of Planning in Tehran until her departure in 1976 and was privileged to work on the planning team charged with executing the international “Celebration of the 2,500th Anniversary of The Founding of The Persian Empire” (Jashnehaye Shahenshahi). Simultaneously, she opened and operated JanMari Maison, a shop specializing in evening-wear, followed by the TinTin Boutique which imported European children’s clothing.

Janet and Afli’s determination early-on to ensure a life of opportunity for their daughters, drove their family’s decision to leave Iran in 1976 and they, along with her mother, settled in Boston in 1978. Janet’s entrepreneurial spirit and creative abilities lead her to open Dreamers Bridal Boutique, which she operated for 25+ years with great enthusiasm. Janet’s Brides were family to her and she considered it an honor to contribute to their special day. Her Brides never forgot the kindness and grace with which Janet showered them and often connected with her to share their life’s milestones, well past her retirement in 2010.

Her quiet commitment to her family was unwavering and she kept ties even with the remotest family members who were scattered across generations and continents. Her most treasured time was spent with her grandson, Alec, whose presence she adored and with whom she shared a special bond, declaring that a day with him restored her soul.

Janet leaves behind her daughters, Arlette Yegumians and Yvette Yegumians Der-Sirakian, son-in-law, Edward (Teddy) Der-Sirakian, grandson Alec DerSirakian, brother-in-law Victor Yegumians and his wife Violet Vosghanian, cousins Vrej and Varooj Fataei, Garnik, Hasmik, and Jora Haghnazarian, Manoush Mardirosian, Stella Sarkisian, Flora Stouffs, Knar Sukasian, Juliet Vartanian, Katia Yeghoumians-Hurts and their respective families.

Funeral services for Janet will be led by Fr. Antranik Baljian at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 20 at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, Massachusetts, followed by interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, also in Watertown.

Flowers may be sent to: Giragosian Funeral Home, located at 576 Mount Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472, (617) 924-0606.

Should you wish to make a memorial donation, Janet would have appreciated your consideration of the following organizations: the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry, 26 Walnut St., Watertown, MA 02472, (617) 331-0426; Brides Across America, 342 N. Main St., Andover, MA 01810, (877) 650-3309; Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, MA 02472, (617) 924-7562.