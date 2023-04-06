Jeanette (Kouyoumdjian) Ilandjian

JEANETTE (KOUYOUMDJIAN) ILANDJIAN

Born in 1937, Beirut, Lebanon

Jeanette (Kouyoumdjian) Ilandjian, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday April 12 at 2:30 p.m., at Old North church (Red Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Vanda and Alec Youssefian and children, Michael and Alexa

Daughter, Taline and Kevork Simonian and children, Simone, Samuel and Sasha

Son, Sevag and Anahid Ilandjian and children, Samuel and Robert

And all Kouyoumdjian, Ilandjian, Semerdjian, Hagopian, Kayadjian, Youssefian, Simonian, and Sarkissian families, relatives, and friends.

Donations may be made to the AGBU Jeanette Kouyoummdjian Ilandjian Endowment Fund or Compatriotic Union of Hadjin.