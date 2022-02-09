John N. Nazarian

JOHN N. NAZARIAN

Born on December 28, 1937

John N. Nazarian, beloved father, grandfather, relative, and friend passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Although he lived in a rougher area of Los Angeles, he kept his door open. If a neighbor or even a passerby genuinely asked for help, he never hesitated to offer his assistance. He gave freely to family and friends without ever speaking about it. His home was a sanctuary for himself, but it also served as a shelter for all others.

John was an ardent spiritual seeker who was greatly honored by several spiritual leaders in India for his raw and sincere inquiry and depth of thought on philosophical and metaphysical matters. Nature was his religion due to its honesty of expression and he reverently tended his home garden as if a temple.

As an avid patron and collector of Armenian art he strove to raise awareness of Armenia and its rich ancient heritage. He also proudly had translated into English and published a family biographical book written by his late mother, Alice Nazarian. The book is titled: “Bloodied, But Unbowed: A Memoir of the Ashur & Arshaluys Yousuf Family” (2018).

He was also richly creative – he loved acting, writing, and cinema. Early on he starred in two Armenian films made in America, “Promise of Love” and “Debt of Blood.” He graduated from the Pasadena Playhouse and California State University, Los Angeles, majoring in Theater Arts, and was accepted into the University of California, Los Angeles School of Cinema, but he decided to sacrifice his education in order to address immediate family responsibilities.

As a lover of nature and culture John traveled the world, took many wonderful photographs, and made several short subject narrative and documentary films.

Ultimately, he touched the lives of many and was deeply loved by all who knew him.

Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Thursday, February 24, at 3:30 p.m., at Hollywood Hills, Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Sons, Vartan N. Nazarian and John Sayat Nova Nazarian

Grandson, Jacob Zane Nazarian

And the entire Nazarian, Darakjian, Boyadjian, Tootikian, Hamalian, Badakian, Houlian, Bosnoyan, Hovsepian (Yousouf), Markarian, and Sarkissian families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of John N. Nazarian to Children of Armenia Fund, online or by mail to: COAF, 149 5th Avenue, Suite 500, New York, NY 10010; or to the Armenian Missionary Association of America, online or by mail to: AMAA, 31 W Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.