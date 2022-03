Kalust Shekerdemian

KALUST SHEKERDEMIAN

Born on June 6, 1933, Palestine

Kalust Shekerdemian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Diko and Krikor Apardian and children, Vahn and Krista

Son, Hrant and Maral Shekerdemian and children, Nicole and Sophia

Daughter, Lucy and Dr. Vahe Dodakian

Daughter, Meline and Harout Guldjian and children Alex and Lucy

Sister, Sosy and Hovsep Hovsepian

Niece, Seta and Varouj Ghazarian and family

Niece, Suzy and Zareh Khachatoorian and family

Sister, Rita and Sahag Bedevian,

Nephew, Harout and Hera Bedevian and family

Niece, Rima and Cris Olivera

Sister-in-law, Freeda Shekerdemian

Nephew, Varouj and Vera Shekerdemian

Niece, Sonig and Sako Sorfazian and family

Sister-in-law, Verjine Tashjian

In-law, Maral and Esteban Nazarian and children, Karina and Ariana

In-law, Dikran Tashjian

And the entire Shekerdemian, Apardian, Dodakian, Guldjian, Hovsepian, Bedevian, Tashdjian, Nazarian, Bakhach, Sorfazian, Deirmenjian, Khanzadian, Geudikian, Andonian, Boyadjian, Yeressian, Panossian, Krikorian, Bekerian, Marfazelian, Tchakerian, Kouyoumjian, Khachatoroian, Ghazarian, and Olivera families, relatives, and friends.