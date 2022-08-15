Karnig Kouyoumjian

KARNIG KOUYOUMJIAN

Born on March 15, 1938, Damascus, Syria

Karnig Kouyoumjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, after a long illness.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Catholic Church, 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068

He is survived by his:

Wife, Seza Kouyoumjian

Son, Shant and Nayiri Kouyoumjian and children, Karnig-Kai and Kayla

Son, Varant and Lilit Kouyoumjian and children, Seza and Serop

Son, Hrag Kouyoumjian

Brother, Mr. and Mrs. Hovsep Kouyoumjian and family

Sister-in-law, Ralda Kouyoumjian

Sister-in-law, Asdghig and Levon Kullukian and children

Sister-in-law, Gilda and Gaby Karpouzian and children

Cousin, Hagop and Silva Baghdadlian and children (New Jersey)

In-law, Srpouhi Krikorian and children

In-law, Serop and Narine Papazian and children

And the entire Kouyoumjian, Krikorian, Papazian, Kullukian, Karpouzian, Krdanian, Deldelian, Altounian, Baghdadlian, Vaneskehian, Payaslian Der Ghazarian, Zeitountsian, and Nakkashian families, relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Elementary and Ferrahian High School, Karnig Kouyoumjian Scholarship Fund, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.