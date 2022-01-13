KEVORK JEMJEMIAN
Born in June 14, 1940, Aleppo, Syria
Kevork Jemjemian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at 3 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Violet Jemjemian
Son, Norair and Marine Jemjemian and children
Daughter, Talin Jemjemian and children
Sister, Silvart Djemjemian and Family (Lebanon)
Sister, Never and Antoine Bozkourt and Family (Lebanon)
Brother, Barkev Djemjemian and Family (Lebanon)
Brother, Ohaness Djemjemian
And the entire relatives and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Belleza Banquet Hall, located at 11009 Burbank Blvd., #112, North Hollywood, CA 91601.
