Kevork Jemjemian

KEVORK JEMJEMIAN

Born in June 14, 1940, Aleppo, Syria

Kevork Jemjemian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at 3 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Violet Jemjemian

Son, Norair and Marine Jemjemian and children

Daughter, Talin Jemjemian and children

Sister, Silvart Djemjemian and Family (Lebanon)

Sister, Never and Antoine Bozkourt and Family (Lebanon)

Brother, Barkev Djemjemian and Family (Lebanon)

Brother, Ohaness Djemjemian

And the entire relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Belleza Banquet Hall, located at 11009 Burbank Blvd., #112, North Hollywood, CA 91601.