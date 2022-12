Kevork Karajerjian

KEVORK KARAJERJIAN

Born in 1935, Aleppo, Syria

Kevork Karajerjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

National funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, December 20 at 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Satenig Karajerjian

Son, Ara and Lilit Karajerjian and son, Kevork

Daughter, Maral and Viken Kradjian and daughter, Lea

Son, Abraham Karajerjian

Grandson, Arlen and Tania Kradjian

Brother, Dr. Bedros and Hourig Karajerjian and daughter, Sarine

Niece, Charlie and Karen Nakhoul

Sister, Rosine and Varouj Gostanian and daughter, Galia

Niece, Dr. Armen and Lena Hovannessian

Nephew, Dr. Harout and Natalie Gostanian

Brother-in-law, Dr. Boghos and Odile Yerevanian and children, Dr. Alex and Aline

Brother-in-law’s son, Dr. Armen and Claire Yerevanian

Cousin, Varouj and Lucy Toutlian

And the entire Karajerjian, Sahagian, Kradjian, Gostanian, Sarafian, Dekermenjian, Youssef, Hajjar, Keushgerian, Shohmelian, Bidanian, and Hovannessian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.