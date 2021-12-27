Kevork Kassabian

KEVORK KASSABIAN

Born on July 7, 1928, Lebanon

Kevork Kassabian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave, Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery, 22601 Lassen Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Azadouhie (Satchaklian) Kassabian,

Son, Berj and Zabel Kassabian

Son, Hagop and Tamara Kassabian

Daughter, Irma Kassabian

Grandchildren, Tamar Kassabian

Lori and Berj Parseghian

Gabrielle Kassabian

Serge Kassabian,

Brother, Apraham and Ankine Kassabian

Sister-in-law, Aznive Kassabian

And the entire Kassabian, Bablanian, Bastajian, Chartres, Dermooshegian, Ekmekjian, Garabedian, Gurgenian, Haddad, Iannacci, Kelebozian, Keledjian, Killerjian, Papazian, Sarkissian, Tashjian (Nahas), and Yacoub families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA, Inc. – Lebanon Emergency Fund, either online or by mail, to 80 Bigelow Ave, Suite 200, Watertown, MA 02472. Please indicate ILF-Kevork Kassabian in the comments field.