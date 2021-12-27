KEVORK KASSABIAN
Born on July 7, 1928, Lebanon
Kevork Kassabian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave, Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery, 22601 Lassen Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Azadouhie (Satchaklian) Kassabian,
Son, Berj and Zabel Kassabian
Son, Hagop and Tamara Kassabian
Daughter, Irma Kassabian
Grandchildren, Tamar Kassabian
Lori and Berj Parseghian
Gabrielle Kassabian
Serge Kassabian,
Brother, Apraham and Ankine Kassabian
Sister-in-law, Aznive Kassabian
And the entire Kassabian, Bablanian, Bastajian, Chartres, Dermooshegian, Ekmekjian, Garabedian, Gurgenian, Haddad, Iannacci, Kelebozian, Keledjian, Killerjian, Papazian, Sarkissian, Tashjian (Nahas), and Yacoub families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA, Inc. – Lebanon Emergency Fund, either online or by mail, to 80 Bigelow Ave, Suite 200, Watertown, MA 02472. Please indicate ILF-Kevork Kassabian in the comments field.
