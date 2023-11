Khachig Chris Dekermenjian

KHACHIG CHRIS DEKERMENJIAN

Born on August 8, 1956, Aleppo, Syria

Khachig Chris Dekermenjian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, November 15 at 12 p.m. at the Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Sister, Ani and Reverend Ashod Kambourian and children

Daughter, Lisa Dekermenjian and daughter, Erica

Son, Sevag Dekermenjian and son, Constantine

Brother, Ghazar and July Dekermenjian

Nephew, Hovig and Lila Dekermenjian and children

Nephew, Jack and Eva Dekermenjian and son

Nephew, Raffi Dekermenjian

Brother, Berj and Silva Deyermenjian

Nephew, Hovig and Armine Deyermenjian and children

Niece, Arlene and Paul Baghjedjian and son

Brother, Avo Dekermenjian

Nephew, Avo and Areen Kambourian

Nephew, Armand Kambourian

And all Dekermenjian, Kambourian, Artinian, Mardirossian, and Gharibian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western Prelacy.