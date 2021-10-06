Khatchig Kotoyan

KHACHIG KOTOYAN

Born on November 1, 1922, Aleppo, Syria

Khachig Kotoyan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 3 p.m. at Church of the Hills (White Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Knarik (Araradian) Kotoyan

Son, Saro and Aida Kotoyan

Grandson, Christopher Kotoyan

Granddaughter, Sarin Kotoyan

Brother, Dr. and Mrs. Bedig Kotoyan

Nephew, Apo and Ellie Kotoyan and children

Nephew, Ara and Grace Kotoyan and children

Nephew, Viken and Piunik Kotoyan and children

Nephew, Sevag and Alin Kotoyan

Niece, Maida Kotoyan and son

Nephew, Dr. Raffi Kotoyan

Brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Massis Araradian and sons

Sister-in-law, Mrs. Seta Kotoyan

And the entire Kotoyan, Araradian, Harutounian, Sandjian, and Nazarian families, relatives, and friends.

A memorial reception will follow at Terrace Restaurant, 17239 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church (17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406) or Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church (5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316).