KHACHIG KOTOYAN
Born on November 1, 1922, Aleppo, Syria
Khachig Kotoyan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 3 p.m. at Church of the Hills (White Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Knarik (Araradian) Kotoyan
Son, Saro and Aida Kotoyan
Grandson, Christopher Kotoyan
Granddaughter, Sarin Kotoyan
Brother, Dr. and Mrs. Bedig Kotoyan
Nephew, Apo and Ellie Kotoyan and children
Nephew, Ara and Grace Kotoyan and children
Nephew, Viken and Piunik Kotoyan and children
Nephew, Sevag and Alin Kotoyan
Niece, Maida Kotoyan and son
Nephew, Dr. Raffi Kotoyan
Brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Massis Araradian and sons
Sister-in-law, Mrs. Seta Kotoyan
And the entire Kotoyan, Araradian, Harutounian, Sandjian, and Nazarian families, relatives, and friends.
A memorial reception will follow at Terrace Restaurant, 17239 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church (17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406) or Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church (5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316).
Leave a Reply