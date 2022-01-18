KHACHIG MURADIAN
Born on February 2, 1957, Baghdad, Iraq
Khachig Muradian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, noon, at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Elo Muradian
Daughter, Janet and Patrick Adamian and son, Leonardo-George
Daughter, Tanya Muradian
Sister, Arousyak and Raffi Melkonian
Sister, Silva and Vahe Melkonian
Nephews and nieces, Melkon and Maria Melkonian and children
Viken and Sheyda Melkonian and children
Shant and Arineh Melkonian and children
Shahan and Nusheek Melkonian
Hagop and Danielle Melkonian and children
Hrug Melkonian
Hratch Melkonian
Nareen and Arek Touloumdjian and children
Mother-in-law, Marie Ashjian
Brother-in-law, Hagoop and Elo Ashjian and children
Brother-in-law, Harout Ashjian
Sister-in-law, Vera and Gevorg Gevorgian and children
Brother-in-law, Haig and Veronica Ashjian and children
In-laws, George and Alice Adamian and children
Garnik and Azadouhi Gevorgian and children
Aunt, Josephine Semerjian
Cousins, Raffi and Ani Sermerjian and children
Sarkis Semerjian
Aunt, Angel Tossounian
Cousins, Alice and Vazken Der Antreassian and children
Artin and Suzy Tossounian and children
Uncle’s wife, Marijean Sarkissian (Australia)
Cousins, Kathy Sarkissian
Ara and Markrid Sarkissian (Australia)
Seta and Aram Sarkissian
Uncle’s wife, Zarmine Sarkissian (Belgium)
Cousins, Raffi and Izabelle Sarkissian (Belgium)
Sossy and Nazar Ohanian
Taline and Hanna Lavand (Belgium)
Angel Melkonian and children
And the entire Muradian, Ashjian, Melkonian, Gevorgian, Adamian, Varbedian, Yenokian, Hairabedian, Zakarian, Keshishian, Bardakjian, Assarian, Sarkissian, Semerjian, Tossounian, Der Antreassian, Markarian, Ohanian, Tufenkjian, Azaian, Ouzounian, and Haroutiounian families, relatives, and friends.
May God rest his soul.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School Khachig Muradian Scholarship Fund.
