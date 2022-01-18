Khachig Muradian

KHACHIG MURADIAN

Born on February 2, 1957, Baghdad, Iraq

Khachig Muradian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, noon, at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Elo Muradian

Daughter, Janet and Patrick Adamian and son, Leonardo-George

Daughter, Tanya Muradian

Sister, Arousyak and Raffi Melkonian

Sister, Silva and Vahe Melkonian

Nephews and nieces, Melkon and Maria Melkonian and children

Viken and Sheyda Melkonian and children

Shant and Arineh Melkonian and children

Shahan and Nusheek Melkonian

Hagop and Danielle Melkonian and children

Hrug Melkonian

Hratch Melkonian

Nareen and Arek Touloumdjian and children

Mother-in-law, Marie Ashjian

Brother-in-law, Hagoop and Elo Ashjian and children

Brother-in-law, Harout Ashjian

Sister-in-law, Vera and Gevorg Gevorgian and children

Brother-in-law, Haig and Veronica Ashjian and children

In-laws, George and Alice Adamian and children

Garnik and Azadouhi Gevorgian and children

Aunt, Josephine Semerjian

Cousins, Raffi and Ani Sermerjian and children

Sarkis Semerjian

Aunt, Angel Tossounian

Cousins, Alice and Vazken Der Antreassian and children

Artin and Suzy Tossounian and children

Uncle’s wife, Marijean Sarkissian (Australia)

Cousins, Kathy Sarkissian

Ara and Markrid Sarkissian (Australia)

Seta and Aram Sarkissian

Uncle’s wife, Zarmine Sarkissian (Belgium)

Cousins, Raffi and Izabelle Sarkissian (Belgium)

Sossy and Nazar Ohanian

Taline and Hanna Lavand (Belgium)

Angel Melkonian and children

And the entire Muradian, Ashjian, Melkonian, Gevorgian, Adamian, Varbedian, Yenokian, Hairabedian, Zakarian, Keshishian, Bardakjian, Assarian, Sarkissian, Semerjian, Tossounian, Der Antreassian, Markarian, Ohanian, Tufenkjian, Azaian, Ouzounian, and Haroutiounian families, relatives, and friends.

May God rest his soul.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School Khachig Muradian Scholarship Fund.