Kourken Garo Kassabian

KOURKEN GARO KASSABIAN

Kourken Garo Kassabian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Kourken will forever be remembered as a gentle man with a loving soul and an unyielding quest for knowledge and wisdom. He was the embodiment of integrity and honesty. His passing brings him peace and comfort after a long and fruitful journey, leaving a lasting impact on all the lives he touched. Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2:30pm at Old North Church (Red Chapel) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Sona Kassabian

Daughter, Nora and Vahe Yenikomshian and children, Eric and Nicolas

Son, Leo and Paola Kassabian and children, Hrag and Aiki

Brother, Viken and Seta Kassabian and family

Brother, Zaven and Sona Kassabian and family

Brother-in-law, Hrayr and Marguerite Ayvazian and family

In-laws, Sahag and Rita Arabian and family

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin or Ferrahian Armenian School.(Please indicate Kourken Kassabian in memo)