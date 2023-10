Krekor Tchakian

KREKOR TCHAKIAN

Born on March 26, 1931

Krekor Tchakian, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and relative, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, October 13, 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Seta and Harout Iknadossian and children, Kevin and Lara

Son, Dr. Garo and Lida Tchakian and children, Alex and Gregory

Daughter, Houry and Dikran Berberian and children, Gary and Christine

Nieces and nephews, Garo and Armine Rupchian and children

Aghavni Terzian and children

Armenak and Aznive Andrikian and children

Hampig Rupchian and children

In-laws, Araxi Memarian and daughter, Ani

In-laws, Vart Berberian

Nephews, Karlo and Sylva Tchakian and children

Jirair and Rita Keuroghlian and children

Sako and Sonia Tchakian and children

Rebecca Tchakian and children, Stepan and Jojo (Canada)

And all Tchakian, Iknadossian, Berberian, Janjanian, Khachikian, Hadjinian, and Rupchian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.