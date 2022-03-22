Krikor Achekian

Born in 1955, Beirut, Lebanon

Krikor Achekian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, after a long illness.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Vicky Achekian

Daughter, Meghry Achekian

Son, Tro and Nicole Achekian

Brother, Samuel and Vergin Achekian

Nephew, Joseph and Sophie Achekian and sons, Vahe and Zareh

Niece, Tamar and Raffi Kartalian and children, Taline and Shant

Sister, Sirarpi Tarpinian and children (Lebanon)

Sister, Maggi Achekian and children (Canada and Lebanon)

Bother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Bekerejian families and children (England, Lebanon and France)

Ani Garabedian and children

Armen and Nabil Awad (Lebanon)

Yester and Levon Ishag and children

Avak Asfahani and children (Belgium)

Helen and Boghos Krikorian and children

In-laws, Gabriel and Souha Nalbandian

And the entire Achekian, Garabedian, Tarpinian, Bekerejian, Awad, Ishag, Asfahani, Krikorian, and Nalbandian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AYF Youth Corps.