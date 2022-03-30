KRIKOR (KIRK) MAROUNIAN
Born on March 25, 1934, Syria
Kirk Marounian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Funeral services will be held privately.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Silva Marounian
Son, Arthur and Lisa Marounian and sons, Jack and Jason
Daughter, Carolyn and Garbis Kassabian and children, Sophia, Isabela and Nicholas
Sister, Berjouhie and Antranik Adamian and family
Brother-in-law, Hratch And Helga Sarkis and family
Sister-in-law, Edma Kizirian and family
Sister-in-law, Shake Sarkis
And the entire Marounian, Kassabian, Zakaryan, Adamian, Sarkis, and Kizirian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AMAA (Armenian Missionary Association of America, located at 31 W. Century Road Paramus, NJ, 07652-1409).
