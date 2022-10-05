Lilit Baghdassarians

Born on March 4, 1936, in Tehran, Iran

Lilit Baghdassarians, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Funeral and burial services will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 12 p.m., at the Old North Church of Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Armene Pashai and family

Son, Armond Baghdassarians and family

Son, Areg Baghdassarians and family

Grandchildren, Alina, Artin, and Armen Pashai|

Grandchildren, Emin and Arin Baghdassarians

Niece, Irene Piroumian, and family

Nephew, Armen Baghdassarians, and family

And the entire Baghdassarians, Pashai, Melik-Abrahamian, and Aghabegian families.

Memorial Luncheon will take place following the funeral service at Homenetmen Ararat Chapter, located at 3347 N. San Fernando Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Ararat Chapter, located at 3347 N. San Fernando Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065.