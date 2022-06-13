Loosik Derderian

LOOSIK DERDERIAN

Born in 1925, Rashd, Iran

Loosik Derderian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of her passing on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Armine Agajani

Daughter, Alenoosh Melik-Vartanian

Granddaughter, Ani Agajani

Grandson, Armen and Hollie Agajani and children

Grandson, Vazken Agajani

Brother-in-law, Roobik Hovsepian (Vienna)

Niece, Seda Hovsepian and child (Vienna)

Nephew, Harmik and Alina Hovsepian and daughter, Lusine (Armenia)

Nephew, Armand and Sylvia Markarian and children

Nephew Vahe Markarian and children

And all relatives and friends.