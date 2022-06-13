LOOSIK DERDERIAN
Born in 1925, Rashd, Iran
Loosik Derderian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of her passing on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Armine Agajani
Daughter, Alenoosh Melik-Vartanian
Granddaughter, Ani Agajani
Grandson, Armen and Hollie Agajani and children
Grandson, Vazken Agajani
Brother-in-law, Roobik Hovsepian (Vienna)
Niece, Seda Hovsepian and child (Vienna)
Nephew, Harmik and Alina Hovsepian and daughter, Lusine (Armenia)
Nephew, Armand and Sylvia Markarian and children
Nephew Vahe Markarian and children
And all relatives and friends.
