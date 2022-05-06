LORIC MARCARIAN
Born on January 29, 1934, Abadan, Iran
Loric Marcarian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, who passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, May 13 at 12:00 p.m., at Old North Church, Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Henry Abakians and daughters, Gina and Stephanie
Son, Edik Abakians
Son, Vahe and Houri Abakians and son, Vaughan
Sister, Shnorik Davidian
Brother, Hovik Marcarian
Sister, Ofik and Khecho Babaan
And the entire relatives and friends.
Leave a Reply