Loric Marcarian

LORIC MARCARIAN

Born on January 29, 1934, Abadan, Iran

Loric Marcarian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, who passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, May 13 at 12:00 p.m., at Old North Church, Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Henry Abakians and daughters, Gina and Stephanie

Son, Edik Abakians

Son, Vahe and Houri Abakians and son, Vaughan

Sister, Shnorik Davidian

Brother, Hovik Marcarian

Sister, Ofik and Khecho Babaan

And the entire relatives and friends.