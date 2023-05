Louise Ayvazian

Born on May 14, 1932, Boston, Mass.

Louise Ayvazian, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday May 5, 2023.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Carol and Setrak Attarian and sons, Shaunt and Mark

Daughter, Joan Laufenberg and son, Joe Willi

Daughter, Becky and Sako Berberian and daughter, Lori

Granddaughter, Alique and Nareg Gourdikian

Son, Jack Ayvazian and husband Patrick Browne

And all Ayvazian, Berberian, Attarian, Laufenberg, Browne, Gourdikian, and Titizian families, relatives, and dear friends.