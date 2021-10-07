Lucine Chakardjian

LUCINE CHAKARDJIAN

Born on March 26, 1943 Jerusalem

Lucine Chakardjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Betty and Harout Donoyan

Granddaughter, Sarine and George Galousian and daughter, Teni

Granddaughter, Sandra Donoyan and fiance, Aren Bedoyan

Sister, Mary and Bedros Seraydarian

Brother, Antranik and Anoush Jambazian and children

Niece, Therese and Thomas Kaljian and children

Nephew, Harout and Silva Seraydarian and children

Nephew, Carlo and Aline Vakian and children

Nephew, Sako and Raffi Vakian and children

Nephew, Raffi and Tina Vakian and children

Niece, Tamar and Harout Doldourian and children (Lebanon)

Niece, Taline Jambazian (Lebanon)

In-laws, Artoush and Sabrina Galousian

In-laws, Berdj and Chirsitine Bedoyan and children

And all other relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Arshavir Shiragian, 17422 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills, CA 91344.