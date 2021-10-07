LUCINE CHAKARDJIAN
Born on March 26, 1943 Jerusalem
Lucine Chakardjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Betty and Harout Donoyan
Granddaughter, Sarine and George Galousian and daughter, Teni
Granddaughter, Sandra Donoyan and fiance, Aren Bedoyan
Sister, Mary and Bedros Seraydarian
Brother, Antranik and Anoush Jambazian and children
Niece, Therese and Thomas Kaljian and children
Nephew, Harout and Silva Seraydarian and children
Nephew, Carlo and Aline Vakian and children
Nephew, Sako and Raffi Vakian and children
Nephew, Raffi and Tina Vakian and children
Niece, Tamar and Harout Doldourian and children (Lebanon)
Niece, Taline Jambazian (Lebanon)
In-laws, Artoush and Sabrina Galousian
In-laws, Berdj and Chirsitine Bedoyan and children
And all other relatives and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Arshavir Shiragian, 17422 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills, CA 91344.
